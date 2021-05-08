Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04).

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 million, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 2.25. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 478,903 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

