Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Scotiabank

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Stelco to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CSFB raised Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bankshares raised Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$26.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stelco from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stelco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.06.

TSE STLC opened at C$37.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.02. Stelco has a one year low of C$6.16 and a one year high of C$37.85.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

