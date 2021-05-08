Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SJ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$56.94.

TSE:SJ opened at C$51.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.40. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$30.38 and a 52-week high of C$54.09.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

