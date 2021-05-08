Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NYSE STL opened at $26.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 337.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 159,710 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 142,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 29,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

