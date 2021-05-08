Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $364.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will announce sales of $364.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $365.00 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $142.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 154.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.27.

In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.12. 356,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $43.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

