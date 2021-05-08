Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) to Hold

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LRTNF. Pi Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Pure Gold Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Pure Gold Mining stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. Pure Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.42.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

