Stifel Nicolaus Increases Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $46.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACLS. Benchmark upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.71.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $874,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $2,954,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,487,000 after acquiring an additional 150,236 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 650,647 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 506,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after buying an additional 24,921 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.