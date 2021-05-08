Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $140.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PTON. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America cut Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.91.

PTON traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.81. The stock had a trading volume of 62,104,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105,855. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,196,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after buying an additional 202,320 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

