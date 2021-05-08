Stifel Nicolaus Raises Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to $38.75

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.75 to $38.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 62.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $32.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TRMLF stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $24.01.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.