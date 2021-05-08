Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of CarGurus Call Options (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,494 call options on the company. This is an increase of 110% compared to the average volume of 1,663 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $27.35 on Friday. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,351,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,908,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,594 shares of company stock worth $1,964,576 over the last ninety days. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

