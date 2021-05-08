Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,575,000 after buying an additional 236,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after buying an additional 667,202 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after buying an additional 100,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $265,305,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Insiders have bought a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $76.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.86. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $63.11 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

