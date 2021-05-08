Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 27.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $322.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.07. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.24.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

