Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 47,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 495,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,175,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $630.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $240.34 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

