Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 15,005 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,450 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 15,005 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $72,815,000 after buying an additional 1,121,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average is $64.72. The stock has a market cap of $231.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $80.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

