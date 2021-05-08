Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes $2.48 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 54,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. ViacomCBS comprises 1.3% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,314,000 after purchasing an additional 830,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $274,539,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,428 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIAC. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

