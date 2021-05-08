Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CL King downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

SRI stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $925.72 million, a P/E ratio of -121.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stoneridge by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,061,000 after purchasing an additional 109,083 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,046,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

