Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEOAY. Nordea Equity Research lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stora Enso Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

SEOAY opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7162 per share. This represents a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.67%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

