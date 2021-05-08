StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Set at C$4.50 by Raymond James

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) has been given a C$4.50 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$4.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$2.91 and a 12 month high of C$4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.00.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$42.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.60 million. Analysts predict that StorageVault Canada will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

