Storj (STORJ) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $460.75 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Storj has a market cap of $648.57 million and approximately $460.75 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Storj has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Storj coin can now be bought for $2.26 or 0.00003851 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00081951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00063506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $461.71 or 0.00787119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00104124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,539.94 or 0.09444474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00043994 BTC.

About Storj

STORJ is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,149,025 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official website is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

