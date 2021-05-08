Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,516 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,360,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,887,000 after buying an additional 265,871 shares during the last quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,035,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,451,000 after buying an additional 113,133 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,738,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,745,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,595,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 395,958 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $3,837,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,040,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,261,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,103,763 shares of company stock valued at $15,821,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

