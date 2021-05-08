Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $837,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $107.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.66. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.