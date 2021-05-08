Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 2,167 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 113.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Airbnb by 120.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 62.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $151.21 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.91.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.57.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

