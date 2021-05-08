Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $673,000 Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 138,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,493 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 13,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

