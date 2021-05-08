Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $170.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.69 and a 1-year high of $172.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.70.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.