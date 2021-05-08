Strike (STRK) Hits Market Cap of $147.22 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Strike has a total market cap of $147.22 million and $282,413.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56.97 or 0.00096531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00068274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.40 or 0.00253143 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 414.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.60 or 0.01136280 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00032242 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.89 or 0.00745362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,892.77 or 0.99789680 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

