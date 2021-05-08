Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 4,712.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,872,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,041,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 103,276 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $648,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,158,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $348,529.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,064.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,358. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLFS. Maxim Group lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $31.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.38, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

