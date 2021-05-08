Strs Ohio Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,543 shares of company stock worth $19,372,311. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globus Medical stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average is $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $73.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMED. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.