Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King boosted their price objective on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $102.54 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.41.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.