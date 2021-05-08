Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,526,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,630,000 after acquiring an additional 127,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,144,000.

MIDD opened at $182.83 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.04 and its 200-day moving average is $143.53.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIDD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

