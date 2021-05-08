Strs Ohio Purchases 6,000 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 240.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.11.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $544,040.00. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

GPI opened at $169.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $175.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.