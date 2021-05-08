Strs Ohio Sells 200 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 578,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

AIMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.31. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -225.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

