Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.00.

SYK stock opened at $254.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.53 and a 200 day moving average of $238.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

