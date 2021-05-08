Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 6,500,000 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 71.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $265,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

GLDM opened at $18.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

