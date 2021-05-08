Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $330.77 Million Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 101.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,616,278 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Twitter worth $330,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $496,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,177 shares of company stock worth $4,817,751 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Cowen raised their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

