Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,003 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,725,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $366,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $87.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $88.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

