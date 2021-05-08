Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 245,343 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,816,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 245,343 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $311,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $80.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.46.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,743 shares of company stock worth $1,536,896. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

