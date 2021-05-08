Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 90,815 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,815 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.95% of AvalonBay Communities worth $244,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.12.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $195.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.78 and a 200-day moving average of $171.63. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $196.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.