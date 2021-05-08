Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 59.61%.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 104,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,330. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $33.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. US Capital Advisors raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

