Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$73.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.21.

Shares of TSE SLF traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$66.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,333. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$44.06 and a 1-year high of C$67.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$65.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.60.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4700002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.68%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total transaction of C$1,154,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,061,598.72. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,111.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

