Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Insider William J. Berger Purchases 600 Shares

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) insider William J. Berger acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.72 per share, with a total value of $18,432.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 166,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,754.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NOVA opened at $31.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

