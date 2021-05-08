SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

STKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

SunOpta stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 2.02.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1,007.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

