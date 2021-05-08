SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.40.

STKL stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 2.02. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunOpta will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 34.4% during the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

