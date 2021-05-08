SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $20.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPWR. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of SPWR opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. SunPower has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 37,850 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $1,406,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,370,234.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,668 shares of company stock worth $12,551,717. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

