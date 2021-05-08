Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Raised to $82.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.41.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.29 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $3,698,678.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,369 shares of company stock valued at $20,633,730 over the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. FMR LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after buying an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Sunrun by 305.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after buying an additional 1,625,337 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Sunrun by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after buying an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.