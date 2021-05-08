Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Shares of SUP opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 4.80. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $337.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.99 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

