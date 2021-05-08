Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Surgalign in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SRGA. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Surgalign in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $190.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.21. Surgalign has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.19 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after buying an additional 1,582,968 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Surgalign by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Surgalign by 14.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Surgalign by 98.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,638 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

