Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CFO Thomas F. Cowhey Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,505,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Surgery Partners by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

