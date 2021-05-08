Susan H. Tousi Sells 300 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ILMN stock opened at $383.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

