SVB Leerink Boosts Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $31.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $31,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 105.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 25.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.