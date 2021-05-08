SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.44.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $364.31 million, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.36. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

